The Florida Panthers signed defenceman Uvis Balinskis to a two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Balinskis, 27, appeared in 18 games this season with Florida and registered a goal and two points.

He also appeared in seven games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, recording a goal and seven points.

The 6-foot defenceman signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $870,000 with the Panthers in April of 2023 and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Balinskis played last with Bili Tygri Liberec in Czechia where he had 11 goals and 35 points in 50 games.