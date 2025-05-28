The Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 Wednesday to earn a series victory in five games, clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the eventual game winner at the 12:21 mark in the third period, with Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues and Anton Lundell adding in markers in the second period for the defending champions.

Sam Bennett added an insurance goal with 53 seconds remaining in an empty net.

Sebastian Aho scored a pair for the Hurricanes in the opening frame, with Seth Jarvis chipping in a goal midway through the third period.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned away 20 of 23 shots, and was especially strong in an empty-net sequence with under two minutes remaining when Carolina was playing with a 6-4 man advantage.

Frederik Andersen stopped 17 of 21 shots in the losing effort.

The Hurricanes tied the game up in the third, when a puck came to Jarvis' stick in front of the Panthers' crease and Jarvis buried it - beating Bobrovsky for the third time on his glove side.

That goal made the score 3-3 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Verhaeghe answered not long after for Florida, as Aleksander Barkov wrapped the puck around the Carolina net and found Verhaeghe on the opposite side, who scored to give Florida a 4-3 lead.

Florida took command of the game in the second period, starting with a goal on the power play for Matthew Tkachuk at the 7:23 mark.

Evan Rodrigues followed 30 seconds later on a shot off a pretty pass from Seth Jarvis, and Anton Lundell tipped in a goal off a Brad Marchand pass only 4:06 later.

The flurry of goals turned a 2-0 lead for Carolina into a 3-2 Florida lead in under five minutes, flipping the game on its head.

The Hurricanes opened up a two-goal lead late in the first period, when Aho scored his second of the game. He fired a wrister from distance that snuck under Bobrovsky's glove.

The ninth-year forward from Rauma, Finland entered the game with five goals and 13 points in these playoffs.

Aho opened the scoring at the 4:39 mark of the first period when an errant Panthers pass in the neutral zone was picked off and fired up ice to the star forward.

Aho skated on a breakaway and beat Bobrovsky just under the glove - marking the only time Carolina opened the scoring in the series.

Florida advances to the third consecutive Stanley Cup Final - they were defeated in five games by the Vegas Golden Knights two years ago before earning the title a year ago in seven games against the Edmonton Oilers.