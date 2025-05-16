After a tight first 40 minutes, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers will head to the third period tied 0-0.

The Panthers lead the series 3-2 and can reach the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season with a win.

Florida came out much stronger after being outshot 7-2 in the first period, earning outshooting Toronto 10-0 through the first half of the frame and now lead total shots 14-13.

The Leafs got their first power play of the game when the Panthers were called for too many men at 10:29 of the period but were unable to convert after Auston Matthews was called for high-sticking, negating the final 28 seconds of the man advantage.

Toronto got it's second power play opportunity late in the period when Aaron Ekblad was called for interference at 16:30 but Florida was once again able to kill it off to keep the game scoreless.

Nick Robertson and David Kampf were healthy scratches for the Leafs after drawing into the lineup in Game 5. Robertson scored Toronto’s only goal in the 6-1 loss. Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok re-entered the lineup.

Evan Rodrigues remained out for the Panthers after sustaining an injury in Game 4.