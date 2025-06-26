The Florida Panthers traded forward Justin Sourdif to the Washington Capitals for a pair of draft picks on Thursday.

Florida gets Washington's second-round selection in 2026 and sixth-round selection in 2027.

Sourdif, 23, was chosen in the third round, 87th overall by the Panthers in 2020 and has one goal in four appearances with the NHL club.

The Richmond, B.C., native tallied 16 goals and 18 assists in 43 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League in 2024-25.

Sourdif played the majority of his Western Hockey League career with the Vancouver Giants and also suited up for the Edmonton Oil Kings.