The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are tied 1-1 at the first intermission of Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final.

Panthers forward Eric Staal opened the scoring at 9:40 of the first period while teammate Nick Cousins was in the penalty box serving a two-minute minor for roughing. He took a feed from Anton Lundell and skated around the Vegas net to put it in the wide open net.

Jonathan Marchessault responded for the Golden Knights on the power play late in the period as he took a pass from Chandler Stephenson, who was skating below the goal line and Marchessault beat Bobrovsky clean for the tying goal to make it 1-1.

The Panthers went 0-for-1 on the power play in the first period while the Golden Knights went for 1-for-2.

Bobrovsky stopped six shots for Florida and Adin Hill turned aside eight for Vegas.