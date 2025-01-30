The Florida Panthers have placed defenceman Adam Boqvist on waivers, it was announced Thursday.

The former No. 8 overall pick in 2018 has two goals and four assists for six points in 18 games so far this season while averaging 12:51 of ice time.

He spent his first five NHL seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and joined Florida on a one-year, $775,000 deal during the off-season. The 24-year-old has not played a game at the NHL level since Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, Goaltender Philipp Grubauer cleared after being waived on Wednesday. The Seattle Kraken said after waiving him he would be assigned to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds if he cleared.

The 33-year-old has struggled in 21 games this season, going 5-15-1 with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. Last season, he was 14-16-2 with a 2.85 GAA and an .899 stop rate.