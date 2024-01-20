The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday night that Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood has been suspended for three games for goalie interference on Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday night.

Lockwood was assessed a two-minute minor for interference at the 2:15 mark of the opening frame of a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Lockwood, 25, has registered one assist in 23 appearances for the Panthers this season.

The Royal Oak, Mich., native was taken in the third round (64th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in 2016.

Lockwood has two assists in 51 regular-season games with the Canucks and Panthers.