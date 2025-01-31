MONTREAL - Marc-Andre Fleury never played for the Montreal Canadiens, but on this night he was celebrated like one of their all-time greats.

The legendary netminder from nearby Sorel, Que., played what was likely his final game in Montreal on Thursday.

And despite the nerves he built up for days, Fleury lived up to the occasion, pitching a 19-save shutout and earning the first star in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

"I was just hoping to not let in six,” Fleury said post-game. “So many people watching here, and I want to put on a good show, right? So they can remember me playing well."

The crowd roared when the 40-year-old stepped on to the Bell Centre ice for warm-up, and again when the camera flipped to "Flower" during the Canadian national anthem.

During a TV timeout in the third period, Canadiens fans stood on their feet for two full minutes and serenaded him with chants of “Fleury! Fleury! Fleury!” — even as he was minutes away from shutting out their team.

"I remember my parents used to come to games when I was with the Penguins and they'd get in fights, because Canadiens fans yelled at me and booed me," an emotional Fleury said, reminiscing on his earlier days playing for a rival in Pittsburgh.

"But tonight my family is here, my kids are here, my wife. And they all saw the love from the people here. That made it really special."

Fleury’s teammates swarmed his crease after the game finished. Then the entire Canadiens lineup and coaching staff stepped onto the ice to shake his hand, much to Fleury's surprise.

"We paid our respects to a player who deserves that respect. A long career, a French guy, in Quebec," Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said. "I think it was our obligation to do that, even after the result."

More than 100 friends and family, including a bus full of people who’d made the trip from Fleury's hometown, were in the building to witness the occasion.

"I don't think (the Canadiens have) done that before much," Fleury said. “Very humbling for me that they stayed out.

"That's why it's such an honour. To have the respect of people here, I'm from here," he added. "It's really something to have the respect from your team, your family, from players on the other team and hockey fans, especially in Quebec."

As far as the game went, Fleury stacked the pads for one classic save on Josh Anderson, leading to Minnesota's third goal.

Otherwise, his teammates did everything they could to give their goalie a proper sendoff at home. Wild players dove in front of pucks all night and smothered the Canadiens at every chance.

“Guys would have blocked shots with their face if they had to,” said forward Frederick Gaudreau, of Bromont, Que. “That's how everybody felt about this game tonight.

“This one had a very special flavour, and you could feel it. Everybody was just dialed and ready to go.”

Gaudreau, who looks up to Fleury as a mentor, was misty-eyed most of the night.

"It took me a lot not to cry, because it's so much,” he said. “You realize the legend that he is, and his last game at home, in front of all the people that he loves, and all the fans that love him, it's unbelievable.

“It's bigger than any words that I can say. That's hockey at its purest. It's beautiful. It's poetry.”

Growing up, many of Fleury’s favourite hockey memories revolved around the Canadiens.

He fondly remembers his dad waking him up the night of June 9, 1993, to make sure his eight-year-old son would witness the Canadiens hoisting the Stanley Cup.

When he strapped on his pads in his basement, Fleury imagined himself making Game 7 saves like his idol Patrick Roy, whose No. 33 hung above him in the rafters Thursday night.

Fleury later adopted Roy’s butterfly playstyle and built a stellar career of his own. He’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion, a Vézina Trophy winner and ranks second all-time behind Martin Brodeur with 572 wins, 21 more than Roy.

He’s also third in games played with 1,043 — across 21 seasons with Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota — and will soon pass Roberto Luongo (1,044) for second.

But for all his exploits on the ice, Fleury is equally known for being a class act with an infectious smile and playful nature, highlighted by his countless pranks in NHL locker rooms over the years.

“He’s an idol for a lot of young Quebecers,” St. Louis told reporters Wednesday. “They talk about him being one of the best goalies ever, which definitely he’s in that category, and I don’t know him that well but what you hear a lot is that he’s such a great human.

"It’s not a surprise that he’s found success, because I think it starts there.”

And Fleury isn’t crawling to the finish line. After Thursday’s shutout, he has an 11-5-1 record this season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average.

“I’m coming back, that was fun. Let’s do it again,” Fleury quipped. “I feel very fortunate. I've done this for a long time. It's a dream job. Doesn't feel like a job, right?

"I just play hockey, and I love it. I’ve loved it since I'm a kid.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.