The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenceman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for forward prospect Cutter Gauthier.

Drysdale, a 21-year-old native of Toronto, has one goal and four assists with the Ducks this season, his fourth season in the NHL after Anaheim selected him with the sixth overall pick in 2020.

Drysdale has eight goals and 37 assists over 123 career games with the Ducks.

He is in the first season of a three-year, $6.9 million contract.

Gauthier, 19, is fresh off helping the Americans win gold at the recent World Junior Hockey Championship in Sweden, scoring two goals and 10 assists over seven games.

The left winger, who was born in Sweden, but grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz., was selected fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, but has yet to play a game at the NHL level and has not signed an entry-level contract.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Gauthier wasn't interested in signing with the Flyers and wouldn't meet with their front office to let them explain their plan.

As @frank_seravalli said, Gauthier didn't want to sign with the Flyers and I'm told wouldn't meet with the Flyers front office to let them explain their plan. Flyers made best of it given those circumstances.

“This is a trade we felt we needed to make as a player with Cutter’s dynamic skill set are not available often,’ said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. “We see Cutter as a long-term, high-end player who produces in big moments. We also want to thank Jamie for his four years in Anaheim. It is a difficult trade to make as he has a great future in front of him both on and off the ice.”

Gauthier has 13 goals and 10 assists over 17 games with Boston College in 2023-24, his second season with the school.