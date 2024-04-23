The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension with goalie Ivan Fedotov, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal features an average annual value of $3.25 million. Fedotov was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Fedotov, a 27-year-old Russian, made his NHL debut this season, posting a 4.95 goals against average over three appearances.

Fedotov joined the Flyers at the end of March shortly after his contract was terminated by the KHL's CSKA Moscow, having previously spent the season defying an International Ice Hockey Federation ruling.

Fedotov spent this season with the Russian club, despite the IIHF ruling in favour of the NHL and Flyers in August that Fedotov's contract would be tolled after he missed all of last season having been called into military service in Russia. The ruling, which was upheld upon appeal in December, was supposed to void Fedotov's contract with CSKA, with the KHL club also receiving a one-year international transfer ban.

Fedotov went 21-22-1 with CSKA this season, posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average. The Moscow club was eliminated from the KHL playoffs earlier this month, with Fedotov going 1-4 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.57 GAA.

Fedotov was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 Draft.

Prior to missing the entire 2022-23 as part of his military service, Fedotov had spent previous three seasons as a starter in the KHL with Chelyabinsk Traktor and CSKA.