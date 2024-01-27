The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Ryan Poehling to a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension, featuring an average annual value of $1.9 million.

The 25-year-old American has scored five goals and nine assists over 45 games with the Flyers in 2023-24, his first season with the team.

Selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2017, Poehling inked a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Flyers in the summer after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Over 183 career games with the Habs, Penguins and Flyers, Poehling has recorded 25 goals and 25 assists.