Forward Lias Andersson, the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, has signed a two-year deal in Switzerland with EHC Biel-Bienne.

Andersson, 25, spent last season in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket, where he scored 21 goals and 45 points in 53 games. He signed with the Montreal Canadiens as a free agent last summer on a one-year, two-way deal.

Drafted seventh overall in 2017 by the New York Rangers, Andersson made his NHL debut on March 26, 2018, scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals. He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 7, 2020.

Internationally, he helped Sweden win gold at the 2018 World Championships. He made headlines as captain of the Sweden's world junior team in 2018 after tossing his silver medal into the crowd.

The Smogen, Sweden native has appeared in 110 career NHL games ,scoring seven goals with 17 points split between the Rangers and Kings.