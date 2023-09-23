Former Anaheim Ducks forward Nicolas Kerdiles died in a motorcycle accident Saturday morning at the age of 29.

"We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones," the team wrote in a social media post.

Kerdiles, who grew up in Irvine, California, became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks after Anaheim selected him in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Kerdiles played three games with the Ducks in his NHL career during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

He also spent time in the American Hockey League with the affiliates of the Ducks and Winnipeg Jets, recording 107 points over 181 career games.