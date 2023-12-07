Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Former star goalie Tuukka Rask, who helped the Bruins win a Stanley Cup in 2011, practiced with team during their morning skate on Thursday,

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media that Jeremy Swayman won't be available against the visiting Buffalo Sabres, but the team will call up goalie Brandon Bussi from the minors to backup up Linus Ullmark. Rask will be the emergency backup.

The team also announced that defenceman Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve and they recalled defecseman Mason Lohrei from Providence on an emergency basis.

The 31-year-old has four assists over 20 games with the Bruins this season, his third in Boston.

Marchand will be back tonight. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) December 7, 2023

Joseph Woll, the starter for Thursday's game against the Senators in Ottawa, sat out the morning skate. However, both Ilya Samsonov, who has been dealing with illness the past few days, and Martin Jones, who was recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, both participated fully.

No Ilya Samsonov on the bench tonight. Martin Jones backs up for the Leafs. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) December 7, 2023

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to the media after practice that Jones will backup Woll and Samsonov will not dress.

Calgary Flames

Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf will get the start on Thursday against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old has a 3.66 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage over two games with the Flames this season, including allowing two goals on 13 shots in a relief appearance against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Calgary selected Wolf in the seventh-round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Projected Lines vs. Hurricanes - Salim Valji, TSN

F

Mangiapane-Lindholm-Sharangovich

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Ruzicka-Dube

D

Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Solovyov-Gilbert

G

Wolf

Vladar

Edmonton Oilers

The team recalled defenceman Ben Gleason from the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and loaned Philip Broberg.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁



🔹Defenceman Ben Gleason has been recalled from the @Condors

🔸Defenceman Philip Broberg has been loaned to Bakersfield. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rDQ3NWzzNS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 7, 2023

Centre J.T. Compher will miss Thursday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks as he's listed as day-to-day.

The 28-year-old scored six goals and 13 assists over 24 games for the Wings this season, his first in Detroit.

Veteran star Patrick Kane, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings last week, will debut for his new team on Thursday.