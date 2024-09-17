Veteran forward Tyler Ennis announced his retirement from professional hockey on Tuesday.

Ennis, 34, made his announcement on Instagram where he thanked the organizations he played for, teammates, and family.

The 5-foot-9 winger last appeared in the NHL as a member of the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22 campaign, recording eight goals and 24 points in 57 games.

"I want to thank the organizations I was fortunate to play for, especially the incredible equipment managers, medical teams, coaches, trainers, and all the staff that made going to the rink every day so special," Ennis said on Instagram. "To my teammates, it was a privilege being with you all and I'm honoured to share our life-long brotherhood. To Willie Desjardins and the Medicine Hat Tigers, Eustace King, and O2K Sports Management, your help and guidance will always be appreciated and remembered.

"Finally, to my Mom and Dad. I am forever grateful for the sacrifices you made while I chased my dream. Your endless support was the foundation of my hockey career. I love you both and look forward to life's next chapter together. As I officially walk away from hockey, I can't help feel indebted to the game that has given me so much - the greatest game on Earth."

Ennis appeared in seven games with the Mannheim Eagles in Germany last season, recording five assists. He previously played for Bern SC of the National League in Switzerland during the 2022-23 season, registering 13 goals and 33 points in 37 games.

Ennis was drafted 26th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2008 where he played eight seasons, recording 97 goals and 236 points in 419 games.

He amassed 144 goals and 356 points in his 13-season career with stops with the Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Senators, and Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton native also represented Canada at the 2015 World Championship, recording four goals and six points in a gold-medal finish.