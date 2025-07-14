Bob Hartley is resuming his coaching career in the KHL after three seasons away from the game.

The 64-year-old former Calgary Flames head coach is taking over behind the bench with the reigning league-champion Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

Igor Nikitin, who coached Lokomotiv to the Gagarin Cup earlier this year, joined rival CSKA Moscow in June.

Hartley last coached in 2022-23 in the KHL with Omsk Avangard, where he had a four-year stay. Prior to that, he coach the Flames from 2012-2016, winning the Jack Adams Trophy in 2015.

The Hawkesbury, Ont. native also worked as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche and Atlanta Thrashers earlier in his career. He won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the Avalanche in 2001.

Hartley has a career NHL coaching record of 463-361-61-59 over 944 regular season games.