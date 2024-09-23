Antti Raanta is headed to Switzerland.

Geneve-Servette announced a one-year deal for the veteran Finnish goaltender on Monday.

Raanta, 35, spent the past 11 seasons in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. He announced his departure from the league last week.

Last season, the Rauma native appeared in 24 games for the Hurricanes, posting a record of 12-7-2 with a goals against average of 2.99 and an .872 save percentage.

In 2022, Raanta shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with Canes teammate Frederik Andersen for the fewest goals against in a season.

In 275 career NHL contests, Raanta was 139-80-29 with a GAA of 2.48 and a .915 SV%.

Raanta joins a Servette team that features a number of other former NHLers including Markus Granlund, Josh Jooris and Sami Vatanen.