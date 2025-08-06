Anton Khudobin has officially called it a career.

The 14-year netminder, who made stops with six different teams, announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

Khudobin spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks throughout his career in the NHL.

His most notable years came with the Stars, from 2018-22, where he made 102 starts, compiled a 47-40-17 record and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Khudobin started 25 games in that playoff run, where he had a 2.69 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Khudobin made his last appearance in the NHL with the Blackhawks, where he made 22 saves in a 6-1 loss on March 23, 2023.

In 260 career NHL games, the Ust-Kamenogorsk, Russia native held a 2.52 GAA and a .916 save percentage.