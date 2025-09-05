Consider Derek Ryan's skates hung up for good.

The 38-year-old forward announced his retirement on Friday.

Ryan skated in 606 games across 10 NHL seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. He appeared in 36 games for the Oilers last season, scoring a goal and adding five assists.

He finishes his career with 82 goals and 127 assists.

A native of Spokane, WA, Ryan was undrafted out of his hometown Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. He went on to spend four years at the University of Alberta before going pro and playing in Austria for three seasons and Sweden for another. He signed with the Hurricanes organization in 2015.

He made his NHL debut in February of 2016 at the age of 29.

Internationally, he represented the United States at a pair of IIHF World Championships in 2018 and 2019, winning a bronze medal in the former.