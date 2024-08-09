Former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

The 31-year-old blueliner last played during the 2019-20 season. He was ruled out for the 2020-21 campaign due to a shoulder injury and never played again.

Klefbom remained on long-term injured reserve until his seven-year, $29.17 million contract expired in 2023.

“It is as it is. I wasn’t quite done with hockey as a sport. But now it’s over,” Klefbom told Hockey Sverige, according to Google Translate from Swedish. “I am very happy with my career. I’m just grateful that I got the chance to play as many games as I did – even though it was as an injury. I gained a lot of trust, got to take part in a fantastic journey.

"There are really two sides to the coin – because although I am grateful, I would have liked to be here today. On the ice. As a player.”

The Karlstad, Sweden, native spent seven seasons in Edmonton after being selected 19th overall in the 2011 draft.

Klefbom had 34 goals and 156 points in 378 career games.