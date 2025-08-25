Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie announced on Monday he is retiring from the NHL after 822 career games.

Barrie split the 2024-25 between the Calgary Flames and the team's AHL affiliate. With the Flames, he had one goal and two assists in 13 games. In 11 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, he had two goals and five points.

Barrie was drafted in the third round (64th overall) by Colorado in 2009, where he played eight seasons before being dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a pick. He also spent three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, where he led all defencemen in scoring in 2020-21 with 48 points in 56 games.

Internationally, he helped Canada win gold at the 2015 World Championships and silver medals at the 2017 Worlds and 2011 World Juniors.

In 822 career NHL games, the Victoria, B.C., native scored 110 goals with 508 points, split between the Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Nashville Predators and Flames.