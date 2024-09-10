Veteran forward Adam Erne will join the New York Rangers for training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

The 29-year-old winger posted one goal and one assist in 24 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He added six goals and 12 points in 36 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Erne, a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013, is a veteran of 379 career games. He has 41 goals and 91 points over those games with the Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.

The Rangers will play their first preseason game on Sept. 22.