Veteran NHL forward Alex Chiasson announced his retirement on Monday after 11 seasons in the league.

Drafted 38th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2009, Chiasson had 120 goals and 233 points in 651 career games split between the Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings.

The 6-foot-4 winger's best season came during his time with the Oilers, recording a career-high 22 goals and 38 points in 73 games.

He also helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2018.

Chiasson last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign, where he recorded six goals and nine points in 20 games with the Red Wings.

The Montreal native had also signed a player try-out agreement with the Boston Bruins prior to the 2023-24 season, but did not make the team.