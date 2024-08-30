Brad Treliving, the current general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Calgary Flames GM, released a statement on Friday following the tragic deaths of star Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed Thursday night when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

"I am absolutely devastated by the news of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew's passing. John was a truly special player, dazzling on the ice with his incredible talent, but what made him truly special was the person he was off the ice," Treliving said in the statement. "His thousand-watt smile and infectious personality were matched only by his love for his family, friends, and those close to him. He brought joy to everyone around him and to the many who never knew him but marveled at his excellence on the ice."

Treliving was hired as general manager of the Flames in 2014 and held the position for nearly a decade before joining the Maple Leafs ahead of last season.

At the 2011 NHL Draft, the Flames selected Gaudreau with the 104th overall pick in the fourth round. Despite his diminutive stature, the 5-foot-9 Gaudreau became one of Calgary's best players during his tenure with the team, scoring 210 goals and 399 assists over 602 games. The American added 11 goals and 22 assists over 42 career playoff games with the Flames.

Ahead of the 2016-17 season, Treliving signed Gaudreau to a six-year, $40.5 million contract. Gaudreau was named an All-Star in six of his nine years with the Flames before joining the Blue Jackets in 2022-23.

"John was a beloved teammate and a friend to so many in the hockey community, and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. My heart goes out to the entire Gaudreau family - to his mom and dad, Jane and Guy; his sisters, Kristen and Katie; his loving wife, Meredith, his precious children, Noa and Johnny; and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss," Treliving continued.

"Family was everything to John, and in his memory, please hug those close to you tighter and longer today and every day."

Flames remember Johnny Hockey

The Flames also released a statement on Friday, saying "our hearts are broken by this devastating loss."

"It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary," the statement read.

"The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meridith, children Noa & Johnny, parents Jane & Guy, sisters Kristen & Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense. Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers."

Blake Coleman, who played the 2021-22 season with Gaudreau in Calgary, said he was "completely gutted" by the loss.

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson played six seasons with Gaudreau and released a statement as well.

"Trying to find the right words today is not easy. You were a hell of a hockey player but it’s the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other! There hasn’t been a dry eye in the Andersson house today we all love you Johnny," Andersson said.

"Looking back at this picture with a smile and a tear, we were very hungover laughing about this the next morning…To Meredith Noa and Johnny Jr we’re always here for you and we love you. Rest in Peace uncle Johnny and Matty."