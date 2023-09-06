The Pittsburgh Penguins named former San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson as senior advisor of hockey operations on Wednesday.

Wilson's role will be to provide counsel, opinions, and offer his expertise to president and general manager Kyle Dubas and the hockey operations department in regards to all matters, including personnel decisions.

“Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program. Over 16 years from his Hall-of-Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department,” said Dubas. “Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department. His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions.

"Doug will provide me and our entire program with a great resource and tremendous benefit as we get rolling. I am excited to add Doug to our management team today.”

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2023

The 66-year-old was previously the general manager of the Sharks for 18 seasons, leading them to 14 playoff appearances, six division titles, a Presidents' Trophy (2009), and a Stanley Cup appearance (2016).

Wilson retired from his role with the Sharks after the 2021-22 season while he was dealing with an undisclosed illness and was replaced by Mike Grier.

The Ottawa native also played 16 seasons in the NHL, recording 237 goals and 827 points in 1,024 games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Sharks.

Wilson won the Norris Trophy in 1982 after scoring 39 goals and 85 points in 76 games and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a player in 2020.