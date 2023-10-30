Former New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows signed a PTO with the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday.

Bellows, selected 19th overall by the Islanders in the 2016 draft, spent training camp with the Carolina Hurricanes on a PTO, but went unsigned.

The 25-year-old winger posted three goals in 28 games with the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers last season. He was claimed off waivers by the Flyers, but went unqualified ahead of free agency.

In 95 career NHL games, Bellow has 14 goals and 28 points.