Former Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment president Tim Leiweke was indicted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday on charges of bid-rigging.

Leiweke, through his Oak View Group, is accused of making an illegal arrangement with a competitor on a University of Texas arena in 2018.

The 68-year-old Leiweke allegedly secured an agreement with Legends Hospitality to not bid on the Moody Center in exchange for a subcontracting deal that Leiweke later reneged upon, according to prosecutors.

Under a settlement, Oak View will pay a $15 million fine, while Legends will pay $1.5 million. Leiweke denies any wrongdoing.

"The law is clear: vertical, complementary business partnerships, like the one contemplated between OVG and Legends, are legal," a spokesperson said. "These allegations blatantly ignore established legal precedent and seek to criminalize common teaming efforts that are proven to enhance competition and benefit the public."

A native of St. Louis, Leiweke served as president of the Anschutz Entertainment Group from 1996 to 2013 when he joined MLSE. During his tenure, Leiweke appointed Brendan Shanahan and Masai Ujiri to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, respectively. He was also central to Toronto FC signing Designated Players Jermain Defoe, Michael Bradley and Sebastian Giovinco.

He departed the organization in 2015.