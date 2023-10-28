Former Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec announced his retirement from professional hockey on Saturday.

Plekanec played parts of 15 season with the Canadiens beginning in 2003-04 and also had a brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 40-year-old began this season with the Kladno Knights in his native Czechia but decided to hang up the skates due to health problems.

Plekanec was drafted in the third round (71st overall) by the Canadiens in 2001 and tallied 233 goals and 375 assists in 1001 career regular-season games.

Plekanec was traded to the Maple Leafs in February 2018, but returned to the Canadiens for his final NHL season in 2018-19 when he appeared in three games.