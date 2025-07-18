Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak officially announced his retirement on Friday after two years away from the game.

Halak spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes early in the 2023-24 season on a professional tryout, but was released before playing in a game. He told Slovakia's Dennik Sport that he tried to get back into the NHL last summer, but was unable to land a contract.

"Last year I completed summer training. I wanted to go on the ice in Boston, but when nothing came of it, I told myself it was pointless. After that I didn't even try anymore," Halak said, per a translation. "I'm officially ending my career. I would like to thank my family, friends, fans and especially my wife Petra, who has been by my side my entire career."

Halak, 38, played 25 games for the New York Rangers in 2023-24, going 10-9-5 with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a .903 save percentage.

A veteran of 17 NHL seasons, Halak spent the season before with the Vancouver Canucks and played three years with the Boston Bruins prior to that. He began his NHL career back in 2006 with the Montreal Canadiens and has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders in addition to the Bruins, Canucks and Rangers. Halak finishes with a career record of 295-189-69.

"It's been two years and I've come to terms with not reaching 300," Halak said when asked about his record. "Looking back on my career, it's been a good one. It would have been nicer with 300 wins, but I'll be happy with 295."

Halak is a two-time William M. Jennings Trophy Award winner and owns a career GAA of 2.50 and save percentage of .915 in 581 NHL regular season games.