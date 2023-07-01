Jonathan Drouin is set to join the Colorado Avalanche as a free agent.

Per @TSNBobMcKenzie Jonathan Drouin to Colorado. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Drouin played 58 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season, scoring two goals and adding 27 assists.

The 28-year-old played out the final year of a six-year, $33 million deal he signed with the Canadiens in 2017 that carried an AAV of $5.5 million.

In 485 career games with the Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Ste-Agathe, Que., native has tallied 77 goals and 204 assists for 281 points.

He was originally selected third overall by the Lightning in the 2013 NHL Draft.