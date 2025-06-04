Former Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators forward Sergei Kostitsyn has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey.

The 38-year-old played a total of six NHL seasons, spending three years each with Montreal and Nashville where he played alongside his brother, Andrei, at both stops.

The Habs selected Kostitsyn in the seventh round in the 2005 NHL Draft and he played in the NHL most recently with the Preds during the 2012-13 season. His best season came 2010-11 with the Predators when he tallied 23 goals and 27 assists for a total of 50 points in 77 games.

A native of Novopolotsk, Belarus, Kostitsyn returned overseas to play in the Kontinental Hockey League in 2013, playing a total of 11 seasons abroad.

A veteran of 353 NHL games, Kostitsyn had 67 goals and 109 assists for 176 career points in the NHL.