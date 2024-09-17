Chris Wideman announced his retirement Tuesday after six NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old native of St. Louis appeared in 291 career games, but did not play last season with a severe back injury.

After much thought, I have decided it is best for my health and my family to retire from playing hockey professionally," Wideman wrote in a letter posted on the Montreal Canadiens website. "I made numerous attempts at rehabilitation, therapy and many different treatments, but eventually it became apparent that returning to the game I love would not be possible."

Taken with the 100th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators out of Miami (OH), Wideman made his NHL debut for the team in 2015 and went on to play his first three-plus seasons for the Sens.

Wideman would also spend time with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers before playing the final two seasons of his career with the Habs.

"Skating on the Bell Centre ice with the CH logo on my chest, in front of the greatest fans in sports, is a feeling I wish all hockey players could experience," Wideman wrote. "Thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career."

For his career, Wideman scored 20 goals and added 58 assists.

Internationally, Wideman represented the United States at two IIHF World Championships, including as part of a bronze medal-winning effort in 2021 in Latvia.