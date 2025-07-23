Former Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Beaulieu, 32, was originally drafted 17th overall by the Canadiens in the 2011 NHL Draft and most recently played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23, recording four assists in 52 games.

The Strathroy, Ont. native played 2025-25 with Nur-Sultan Barys of the KHL, where he played eight games and tallied one assist.

Beaulieu played 471 NHL games with the Habs, Jets, Ducks, and Buffalo Sabres, scoring 12 goals and 98 points over his 11-year NHL career. He scored a career-high four goals and 28 points with the Canadiens in 2016-17.