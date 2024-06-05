Lane Lambert is joining Craig Berube's coaching staff.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the 59-year-old Lambert as an associate coach on Wednesday.

The team also confirmed that assistant coach Dean Chenowyth has left the club.

A native of Melfort, Sask., Lambert most recently spent two seasons as head coach of the New York Islanders where he posted a mark of 61-46-20. He led the team to the postseason in 2023 before being fired this past January.

Prior to joining the Isles, Lambert spent time as an assistant with the Washington Capitals, with whom he won the 2018 Stanley Cup, and the Nashville Predators.

A forward in his playing days, Lambert appeared in 283 NHL games over six seasons from 1983 to 1989 with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.

The Leafs hired Berube to succeed Sheldon Keefe in late May.