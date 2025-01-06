Former NHL player, coach and executive Al MacNeil passes away at 89

Former NHL player, executive and coach Al MacNeil has passed away at the age of 89.

MacNeil, a native of Sydney, Nova Scotia, played parts of 11 NHL seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins from 1955 to 1968.

MacNeil was head coach of the Canadiens during the 1970-1971 campaign, and his decision to start rookie goaltender Ken Dryden during the playoffs that spring helped guide the team to a Stanley Cup in captain Jean Beliveau's final season.

His tenure as head coach was short-lived, as public criticism from star forward Henri Richard during the post-season saw general manager Sam Pollock "shuffle the cabinet" and move MacNeil to the team's farm club in Nova Scotia as head coach.

MacNeil led the Voyageurs to three Calder Cup championships in 1972, 1976 and 1977 and helped the Canadiens develop some of their greatest talents out of the American Hockey League.

After winning two more Cups with Montreal as director of player personnel ,MacNeil became head coach of the Atlanta Flames in 1979 and later followed the franchise to Calgary, eventually becoming director of player development and pro scouting. A key member of the Flames' front office, he helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 1986 and its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 1989 as the team's assistant general manager.

"For the last 70 years, Al MacNeil’s impact on our game has been profound, both on and off the ice," said National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. "First as a player, then as a coach, and finally as an executive, Al was the consummate professional who conducted himself with humility and grace.

"The National Hockey League mourns his passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife Norma, son Allister, daughter Allison, two grandchildren, and the entire Flames organization.”