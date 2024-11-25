Paul Bissonnette, who played over 200 games in the NHL, was assaulted by six men at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant on Sunday, according to police.

"There was an altercation inside the restaurant with six adult men and the management. Reportedly, Paul Bissonnette tried to help management calm the men and get them to leave. The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant," Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said in a statement.

Scottsdale police said Bissonnette's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but was taken to hospital for evaluation.

The six men were arrested and accused of assault and disorderly conduct.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2003 NHL Draft, Bissonnette recorded seven goals, 15 assists and 340 penalty minutes over 202 career games with Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes during his NHL career from 2008 to 2014.

Since his retirement from pro hockey in 2017, the 39-year-old native of Welland, Ont., has been prevalent in hockey media as a podcast host and analyst for TNT.