Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Nick Holden announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and is joining the Vegas Golden Knights in a player development position, the Golden Knights announced on Tuesday.

HOLDY'S BACK! 🤝



We are excited to announce that we have hired former VGK defenseman Nick Holden to our player development staff!!!



Details ⬇️https://t.co/9Tiv0xrS4V — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 12, 2023

Holden, 36, played the last two seasons with the Senators, recording seven goals and 35 points in 141 games.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman previously played for the Golden Knights from 2018-21 where he appeared in 139 games and recorded nine goals and 31 points.

"We are pleased to have Nick join our organization as a member of our development staff," said general manager Kelly McCrimmon in a statement. "Nick was widely respected by management, teammates, and coaches during his time with the Golden Knights as a player. He fills an important role with our player development and will work not only with our drafted prospects but also with our young pros with the [AHL's] Henderson Silver Knights."

Originally an undrafted free agent, Holden was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets in March of 2008. He has 52 goals and 178 points in 654 career games split between the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Golden Knights, and Senators.

The St. Albert, Alta., native also represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, helping the team to win a silver medal.

"Playing for Vegas was an amazing time in my career for both me and my family," Holden said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to rejoin the organization is unbelievable and I really appreciate the opportunity given to me by [team president] George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon."