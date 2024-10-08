Veteran NHL forward Artem Anisimov announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Anisimov played for the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack last season, recording a goal and four points in 18 games before being released from his contract in in February.

The 36-year old forward last appeared in the NHL in 2020-21 with the Ottawa Senators, recording two goals and nine points in 19 games.

Drafted 54th overall by the New York Rangers in 2006, Anisimov has 180 goals and 376 points in 771 career games split between the Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Senators.

Anisimov represented Russia six times at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2014, two silver medals in 2010 and 2015, and a bronze medal in 2019.

He also represented his country at home for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi for a fifth-place finish and appeared for Russia at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.