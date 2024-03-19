Former Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov. The native of Belarus was the Penguins first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season," the team said in a statement.

His former Russian club, Salavat Yulaev, also issued a statement on his passing.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” Salavat Yulaev, which is based in the Russian city of Ufa, said. “He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

"May he rest in peace."

Konstantin also played for the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics. He was also the boyfriend of world No. 2-ranked WTA player Aryna Sabalenka.

Koltsov had 12 goals and 26 assists in 144 career NHL games.