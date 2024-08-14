TORONTO — Gilles Leger, who spent 11 seasons as an executive with the NHL's Quebec Nordiques, has died at age 83.

The NHL confirmed Leger's death in a statement Wednesday. A cause of death was not given.

Leger joined the Nordiques as director of player development in 1979 as the team moved from the defunct World Hockey Association to the NHL.

He was in that role for four seasons before becoming assistant general manager, a position he held until 1995 when the franchise relocated to Colorado.

Leger served as a scout for the Edmonton Oilers from 1998 to 2000 before joining the New York Rangers in the same role from 2000 to 2020.

He was coach of St. Francis Xavier University in Canada from 1967 to 1972 before moving to the WHA, where he was an assistant with Ottawa and Toronto before becoming coach and general manager of Birmingham from 1976 to 1979.

"The hockey world mourns the passing of Gilles Leger, whose career in professional hockey spanned six decades as a coach, general manager, pro scout and other hockey operations positions for teams in the NHL, AHL and WHA," the NHL said. "We send out heartfelt condolences to his family and the many friends he made in hockey across a lengthy career serving the game he loved."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.