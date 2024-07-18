Rourke Chartier, who played 37 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, is joining Kunlun Red Star of the KHL on a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old native of Saskatoon, Sask., scored two goals and one assist over 37 games with the Sens in 2023-24, adding seven goals and six assists over 19 games in the American Hockey League.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth-round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Chartier has tallied three goals and one assist over 56 career games with the Sharks and Senators.