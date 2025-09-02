The Calgary Flames made a change to Ryan Huska's staff on Tuesday.

Dave Lowry has rejoined the team as an assistant coach with Brad Larsen departing from the organization for personal reasons.

A 60-year-old native of Sudbury, Ont., Lowry had been serving as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken.

The move is a return to Calgary for Lowry, who had previously spent time with the Flames as both a player and a coach. He spent the last four seasons of his 19-year playing career with the team from 2000 to 2004 and was Flames captain from 2000 to 2002. He would later serve as an assistant with the team for three seasons from 2009 to 2012. Lowry also began his coaching career in Calgary as an assistant with the Western Hockey League's Hitmen in 2005.

Having also spent time on the bench of the Los Angeles Kings, Lowry served as interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-2022 upon the resignation of Paul Maurice. In 54 games as Jets bench boss, Lowry had a record of 26-22-6. Lowry's son, Adam Lowry, is the Jets' captain.

A winger in his playing days, Lowry appeared in 1,084 career games with the Flames, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks. He had 164 goals and 187 assists.