Forward Alexander Barabanov is joining AK Bars of the KHL on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Barabanov, 30, played parts of the last four seasons with the San Jose Sharks and registered four goals and 13 points in 46 games last season.

The 5-foot-10 winger best season came during the 2022-23 campaign, recording 15 goals and 47 points in 68 games with the Sharks.

Barabanov began his four-year NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020-21 season, recording an assist in 13 games before he was dealt to the Sharks for forward Antti Suomela at the 2021 trade deadline.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Maple Leafs in 2020, Barabanov has 32 goals and 107 points in 206 career games.

Prior to joining the Maple Leafs, Barabanov played parts of seven seasons with St. Petersburgh SKA of the KHL and helped the team to two Gagarin Cup championships in 2015 and 2017.