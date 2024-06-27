Former NHL forward Daniel Winnik announced his retirement from the sport after a 22-season career.

Winnik, 39, played the last six seasons with Geneve-Servette Hockey Club of the National League in Switzerland, winning a championship in 2022-23.

He last played in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild during the 2017-18 campaign, recording six goals and 23 points in 81 games.

"For the past 19 year, I have lived a dream from signing my first contract with the Phoenix Coyotes to my last with Geneva Servette," Winnik said in his post on X (formerly Twitter). "Some experiences I thought would only remain dreams became reality: being coached by Wayne Gretzky, playing for my hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and representing Canada at the Olympics. I am grateful to all my teammates and coaches throughout my life for pushing me to be better."

Drafted 265th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2004, Winnik has 82 goals and 251 points in 798 career games split between the Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Wild.

His best season came during the 2014-15 season where he recorded nine goals and a career-high 34 points in 79 games split between the Maple Leafs and Penguins.

The Toronto native represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, recording a goal and two points in a sixth-place finish.