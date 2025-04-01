The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the passing of goaltender Mark Laforest on Tuesday.

He was 62.

A native of Welland, Ont., Laforest appeared in 103 NHL games over six seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

Laforest had a 15-year pro career from 1984 to 1997 with stops in the American Hockey League, International Hockey League and Colonial Hockey League.

He was a member of an Adirondack Red Wings team that won the AHL's Calder Cup in 1986.

Laforest finished his NHL career with a mark of 25-54-4 with a goals against average of 5.95 and a .805 save percentage