Cody Hodgson has ended his comeback attempt.

The 34-year-old former Vancouver Canucks forward has once again retired from the game following a return from an eight-year absence.

The Toronto native suited up in 13 games with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals after joining the team in January. He notched six goals and two assists.

Hodgson told The Athletic's Thomas Drance that the symptoms of malignant hyperthermia, the condition that caused him to initially retire, had returned.

"I knew in the first period that it was going to be my last game," Hodgson said of what ended up being his final game in mid-April. "I had heat pads all over my body and all over my hands. It was too much. I knew I was done. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to continue. I actually told my winger Egor Afanasyev, and we have lots of chemistry, I like playing with him. He set me up a couple times, I set him up a couple times. So then he starts saying, ‘Don’t stop!’ to me between shifts,” Hodgson said with a laugh. “It was nice to have a good game, but my back was tightening up and I was super hot, my neck was tight, I was getting loopy. It’s just not a recipe to play professional hockey."

Hodgson says that the goal of his comeback was ultimately achieved and he once again leaves the game with his head held high.

"I promised myself that if I ever felt [healthy] enough I would try it, no matter when it happened, even if it was eight years later,” Hodgson said. “Now I know. I’m just not able to do it, so I’m good. I’m at peace, more than I ever was in the last eight years. I answered the question that I could play again. Maybe someone else would look at it objectively and conclude something different, but I thought I could keep up with the kids!"

Originally taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Brampton Battalion, Hodgson appeared in 328 NHL contests over six seasons with the Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators.

Hodgson finished his NHL career with 64 goals and 78 assists.