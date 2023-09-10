Former Winnipeg Jets captain Andrew Ladd announced his retirement from the National Hockey League after 16 seasons on Sunday.

Ladd, 37, appeared in 51 games last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording seven goals and 12 points.

The 6-foot-3 winger was drafted fourth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2004 draft and has 256 goals and 550 points in 1,001 career games split between the Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, and Coyotes.

Ladd helped the Hurricanes win the franchise's first Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2006 and and later helped the Blackhawks win their first Stanley Cup in 49 years in 2010.

The Maple Ridge, B.C., native was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers, now-Winnipeg Jets, prior to the 2010-11 season and captained the team for all six of his seasons with the franchise and led them to their first playoff berth in 2015.

Ladd represented Canada three times at the IIHF World Championship, recording four goals and 11 points in 23 tournament appearances.

He also helped Canada to a gold-medal performance at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering three goals and seven points in six games.