Tom McVie, who coached the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets, has died. He was 89.

McVie, also a longtime member of the Boston Bruins organization, died Sunday at his home in Vancouver, Wash., said a Bruins spokesman citing McVie's family.

Born June 6, 1935, the native of Trail, B.C., played 15 seasons in the Western Hockey League from 1967-58 to 1972-73, including championship seasons in 1959 with Seattle and 1964-65 with Portland.

McVie was player-coach with the Eastern Hockey League's Johnstown Jets (of “Slap Shot" fame) before transitioning to head coach with the Dayton Gems of the International Hockey League.

He started his NHL coaching career with the Capitals on Dec. 31, 1975, and coached two more seasons in Washington before switching to the World Hockey Association in February 1979, leading the leading Winnipeg Jets to the 1979 Avco Cup.

He continued as coach in Winnipeg's first two NHL seasons (1979-80, 1980-81) but was fired in December 1980 with the 1-20-7 Jets mired in a 25-game winless streak. McVie also suffered through a 25-game winless streak with the Capitals.

McVie later had two stints as New Jersey Devils coach.

He became the second Devils coach, replacing Billy MacMillan after New Jersey started the 1983-84 season at 2-18-0. McVie took over the Devils again late in the 1990-91 season, succeeding John Cunniff.

McVie also coached in the American Hockey League, guiding the Maine Mariners (1982-87), Utica Devils (1987-91) and Providence Bruins (1997-98). He led Maine to the Calder Cup final in 1982 and won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding coach in 1988-89.

His 328 victories put his among the top 20 in AHL history.

McVie joined Boston as an assistant coach to Brian Sutter for the 1992-93 season, the start of a long association with the Burins.

"The entire Boston Bruins organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom McVie," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement Monday. "Tom was a huge part of our Bruins family, having served as coach, scout and ambassador for more than 30 years.

"His hockey mind, colourful personality, gruff voice, and unmatched sense of humour livened up every room he entered, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom's family and many loved ones."

McVie's name made it on to the Stanley Cup in 2011 as a Bruins ambassador.

The Jets also mourned the loss of McVie.

"Tom’s personality, voice, and knowledge of the game transcended his title and time in our city as the team made the transition from the WHA to the NHL," the Jets said in a statement. "His ability to tell a story only added to the legend of the hockey club’s arrival on the big stage."

The Capitals said McVie, the franchise's fourth head coach, "made significant contributions during the franchise’s early years and will forever be part of our history."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025