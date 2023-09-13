Forward Max Willman will join the New Jersey Devils for training camp on a professional tryout, it was announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old spent has spent the previous four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization, playing in a combined 50 NHL games where he has four goals and two assists for six points.

In 54 games last season for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Willman scored nine goals and added 14 assists for 23 points in 54 contests.

The Barnstable, Mass., native played collegiately at Brown University and Boston University.