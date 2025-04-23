WINNIPEG - Gabriel Vilardi will travel with the Winnipeg Jets on their upcoming road trip to St. Louis.

The talented winger practised with the team again Wednesday in a yellow non-contact jersey. Head coach Scott Arniel said he'll be on the flight to Missouri.

The Jets play the Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference opening-round playoff series on Thursday and hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NHL contest. Game 4 is Sunday.

Arniel said winger Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) won't make the trip.

Vilardi missed the last 11 regular-season games with an upper-body injury after having a strong campaign with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games.

He was replaced by Alex Iafallo on the top line with left-winger Kyle Connor and centre Mark Schiefele.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.